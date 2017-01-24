Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-25-17

(Undated) — Western Wisconsin is expected to get the brunt of the latest snowstorm that’s going through the Badger State today (Wednesday). The National Weather Service says Pepin County could get up to eleven inches, the La Crosse area can expect a total 6-9 inches, and winter storm warnings are posted for both those regions until six p-m. Two to eight inches are in the forecast for the remainder of the southern two thirds of Wisconsin — and La Crosse already got three inches Tuesday night. Some parts of the southeast will get a mix of rain and snow before it changes to all snow in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a flood warning is in effect on the Fox River near Berlin in Green Lake County from tomorrow (Thursday) until further notice — and minor flooding is expected.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 7 AM Tuesday, of a vehicle that went into the ditch on Highway 8 near Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a gentleman went into the ditch and was having some tightness in his chest. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. There was no transport of the male subject.

Late Tuesday morning a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on West 9th Street South Ladysmith near the AmericInn Lodge. According to the Police log, after an investigation, the subject was detained has the subject has a warrant out of Bayfield County. The subject was wanted and taken into custody for the Felony warrant. A citation was issued for Operating while Suspended.

Community members in Wausau are making sure the new presidential administration is being held accountable by state lawmakers.

Demonstrators gathered at Congressman Sean Duffy’s office, holding signs with actual tweets from President Donald Trump.

They say they want to call attention to the promises the president made on healthcare.

Representative Sean Duffy says, “I’m gonna fight to make sure we have a healthcare system that’s going to work for the American people, I want to make sure we can keep coverage for those that now have coverage. People who have preexisting conditions we used to do this in Wisconsin with our high risk pools, we can look at the Wisconsin model and see how we can improve it.”

Representative Duffy says he welcomes feedback from the public and plans to fight to make sure the Affordable Care Act replacement works for Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced that 11 organizations have been awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to help develop or expand innovative programs aimed at advancing the climate for entrepreneurship throughout the state. The grants are being awarded as part of WEDC’s new Entrepreneurship Support pilot program and will help fund activities such as the promotion of entrepreneurship, education, mentorship and training, and business development and financial services.

One of the grant recipients is the Indianhead Community Action Agency, Ladysmith. The grant is for $43,646 which will provide technical assistance and small loans to clients in two additional counties, and will expand its Small Business Academy for Entrepreneurs.

Much of the economic growth the state has experienced over the last six years is a result of the efforts of the state’s entrepreneurs as they develop innovative products and services to meet the changing demands of their customers.