Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-24-17

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) – Difficult travel is likely Tuesday night and Wednesday with roads becoming snow-covered and slushy.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said a winter storm will develop and move through the Midwest late Tuesday and Wednesday, producing widespread snow and a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and drizzle. In the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin, all the precipitation will be snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM Tuesday until 6 PM Wednesday for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Pepin, Pierce, and Taylor Counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the same time frame for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties.

Expect snow totals between 2 and 4 inches in the Eau Claire area and most locations north of highway 10. Isolated amounts between 4 and 5 inches are possible. South of highway 10, expect 4 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts. With precipitation amounts ranging from 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch, the snow will be the wet, heavy type. Shoveling the snow off the sidewalk will require more effort, and there will be a considerable amount of slush.

Travel will be impacted by this storm in the Eau Claire area and most of the region. Many roads will become snow-covered, especially Tuesday night, when the snow will fall heavier and temperatures drop below freezing. On Wednesday, road conditions will gradually improve with the snow becoming lighter and temps rising into the middle 30s. Plan ahead and be ready for delays.

Late Monday morning, a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that his son came home and advised his mother and her boyfriend were in a Domestic on Sunday. According to the report, there was also a 14 year old female witness to the Domestic that occurred. A Rusk County deputy went to the residence but no one answered the door. After about three hours the deputy made contact with the male subject. After an investigation, the Rusk County deputy would meet with Chippewa County on Highway 27 and County Highway D at the Cenex Store. The male subject was turned over to Chippewa County.

Just before 4 PM Monday, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on East 11th Street Ladysmith, on a report that Kyle Ronning, 35, and Jessica Sutten, 29, were staying there. Both individuals had active warrants. Upon arrival officers observed Sutten run into the house. The owner of the home let officers into the house. After inside the house Officers advised Sutten and Ronning to come downstairs. Both were arrested on the warrants and were transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 3;20 AM this (Tuesday) morning on US Highway 8 near Cranberry Lake Road. According to the report, and after an investigation, a female was detained and was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to the RCMH for a blood draw. The K-9 Unit was deployed and there was a positive alert. The subject was then taken to the Rusk County jail.

(Washington, DC) — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville has invited President Donald Trump to speak before a joint session of Congress on February 28th. It will be the Republican Trump’s first chance as president to spell out his agenda to both houses and the American people. Ryan announced his invitation on Twitter this (Tuesday) morning. Incoming presidents do not normally make State of the Union speeches, and Trump’s appearance before federal lawmakers and officials will be in lieu of that event.