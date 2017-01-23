Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-23-17

In Rusk County over the past weekend, late Friday morning Rusk County deputies investigated a Burglary complaint at a residence on Lakewood BL. Ladysmith. According to the police log, a County deputy met with a Sawyer County deputy at the County line with a female subject. The Rusk County deputy transported the subject from the county line to the LEC. After a short time the subject was released.

Friday night at about 8:10, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there were two cars parked on Highway 8 across from the Holiday store. According to the report, the cars do not have the hazards on. There is one female and one male and the female has the male pushed up against the car. Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer responded to the scene. After an investigation, Guy Hoyt was detained and transported to the LEC for field sobriety. Hoyt was arrested for a stolen vehicle. And taken to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy just after 3 AM Saturday, made a traffic stop on County Highway D, Conrath. After an investigation, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The driver was taken into custody for OWI as the subject had a PBT of .082.

Saturday evening at about 7:30 while on patrol, a City Officer observed a vehicle with expired registration on West 11th Street North, Ladysmith. According to the report, the driver was found to be in violation of the .02 restriction. Citations were issued for PAC violation OAR-OWI related. The subject was also found to be on Probation and placed on a Probation hold for the violation.

Saturday night shortly after 11 PM, Rusk County deputies investigated an accident on Highway 8 near Adams Road, Bruce. According to the police log, Seth Calkins was the driver of the vehicle. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the the LEC for field sobriety. After an investigation, the PBT was .07 and was arrested for Baby Luke violation and taken to RCMH for a blood draw.

Sunday morning at about 1AM Ladysmith Police received an anonymous tip of an under age alcohol party taking place at a residence on Phillips Avenue East. Several subjects were cited for Underage Drinking 17-20 years old.

At about 6:15 PM Sunday the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint from Christie Mountain Ski Resort. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy took a complaint of a stolen snowboard from Christie Mountain. According to the report, the facility has a video of the suspect taking the board. No other information was available.