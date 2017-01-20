Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-20-17

(Undated) — Another round of freezing rain has moved through northern and central Wisconsin. The National Weather Service had advisories posted as late as noon the northwest — and warmer air has also created heavy fog in parts of the state, as a dense fog advisory continues through noon in far north central Wisconsin. Temperatures remain well above normal, as Odanah in Ashland County got up to 53 degrees Thursday, and what’s normally one of the state’s cold spots — Land O’Lakes in Vilas County — had a warm 49 which is 30 degrees above normal. Cloudy skies and mild temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend, with highs in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for widespread precipitation is Tuesday, with snow and cooler readings possible on Wednesday.

(Madison, WI) — As Donald Trump becomes the nation’s 45th president, a Wisconsin House Democrat who boycotted the inaugural says he’s not against everything Trump proposes. Mark Pocan tells reporters in Madison he sees possible areas for cooperation — like reducing drug prices, adding infrastructure, and renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement. But Pocan says he needs more details from Trump than just a tweet — and he now says one of the reasons he boycotted the inauguration was to “break” the new Republican president of his tweeting habit. Pocan was among 60 Democrats who did not attend, saying he had problems with Trump’s recent criticism of Georgia House Democrat John Lewis. About 900-thousand people were expected to view Trump’s inauguration outside the U-S Capitol — and Wisconsin Republicans celebrated at a Washington party on Thursday night.

Thursday afternoon a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Main Street, Conrath, of a vehicle for a broken White Light. According to the report, the driver was issued a citation for no auto insurance. A passenger in the vehicle was reportedly arrested for a warrant. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

At about 5:15 this (Friday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject who advised that he rolled his truck on Walrath Road, Glen Flora. The subject advised he was not hurt.

The Hawkins Fire Department, Hawkins ambulance and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The road was reportedly icy at the time and the driver was okay.

Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports his department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash. On January 19, at 9:23 AM, the Price County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle roll over crash on County Road D. Reporting to the crash were the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the Phillips Fire Department, Central Price County Ambulance Service, the Phillips Police Department, Price County Coroner and the Price County Chaplin Service.

The initial investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling on County Road D when it lost control on ice roads, entered the ditch, rolled over, and struck a tree. The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is 4 percent, the lowest it’s been since January 2001.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that the rate was 4 percent in December, down slightly from 4.1 percent in November.

The national unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in November.

Private-sector job growth in Wisconsin was basically flat between November and December with just 900 jobs added.