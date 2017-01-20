Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-19-17

On Wednesday January 18, 2017 at 8:23am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a semi vs. car accident on Hwy 8 east of Cameron-near 23rd Street.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cameron Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.

Initial investigation shows a car driven by Rich Hendricks, 59 of Ladysmith was traveling west on Hwy 8 when he crossed the center line and struck a semi, traveling east, driven by George Cizek, 60 from Ladysmith.

Hendricks was flown to Regions Hospital but later passed away. Cizek was treated at the scene and released.

Hwy 8 was closed for 3 hours while the accident was reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. This accident remains under investigation.

This is Barron County’s second traffic fatality of the year.

Early Wednesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that there was a disturbance at the Bruce School. Rusk County deputies went to the school and after an investigation, a female adult was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

At about 1:25 Wednesday afternoon, a female subject requested a Rusk County deputy as her car was reportedly hit by a neighbor located on Court Street, Hawkins. The subject called a second time and advised that the suspect may have been drinking. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and after an investigation, the suspect was taken into custody for OWI. The deputy transported the subject to RCMH for a legal blood draw.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 PM Wednesday night, received an anonymous call advising Robert Boughman was drinking at the Jimmy’s World Bar and Campground and he doesn’t have a license. According to the report, Boughman was driving his mothers vehicle. Rusk County deputies made contact with Boughman and after an investigation, he was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

WLDY-WJBL received information from the Ladysmith Police Department of a possible scam. The Police Department reportedly received two calls from subjects regarding a person calling and claiming they are from Xcel Energy and that they are going to shut off their power if they don’t pay immediately.

You are advised to contact Xcel themselves if they do have any outstanding bill but if they don’t to just hang up.

