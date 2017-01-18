Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-18-17

At about 10:40 Tuesday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a male at her door at a residence on County Highway X West, Tony, asking for gas. The caller advised they didn’t have any and the subject left down the driveway and then came back and went behind her garage and then the neighbor’s garage. The male subject then was walking West Bound on Highway 8 towards Tony. A Rusk County deputy advised he was out with a subject at Highway 8 and County Highway X, West. The male subject was wanted with a Probation warrant. The male subject was taken to the Rusk County jail. After an investigation, a female was issued citations for OWS, Expired Registration and no Insurance.