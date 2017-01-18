mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-18-17

At about 10:40 Tuesday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising of a male at her door at a residence on County Highway X West, Tony, asking for gas. The caller advised they didn’t have any and the subject left down the driveway and then came back and went behind her garage and then the neighbor’s garage. The male subject then was walking West Bound on Highway 8 towards Tony. A Rusk County deputy advised he was out with a subject at Highway 8 and County Highway X, West. The male subject was wanted with a Probation warrant. The male subject was taken to the Rusk County jail. After an investigation, a female was issued citations for OWS, Expired Registration and no Insurance.

  • Rusk County News January 17, 2017
      WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-17 Rusk County dispatch at 6:50 AM Monday morning, received a 911 call from a male subject reporting that they slid off the road on County Highway M, Hawkins, and have partially rolled over on the passenger side. The subject advised that he is not injured but his 83 year old father […]
