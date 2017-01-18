Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-17

Rusk County dispatch at 6:50 AM Monday morning, received a 911 call from a male subject reporting that they slid off the road on County Highway M, Hawkins, and have partially rolled over on the passenger side. The subject advised that he is not injured but his 83 year old father is not complaining of any injuries but is trapped in the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Hawkins Fire Department, and the Hawkins Ambulance responded to the scene. Patients were looked at but there was no transport. No other information was available.

At about 9:30 Monday morning, Rusk County received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County reporting a structure fire of a garage that is near a residence on 335th Street, Sheldon in Chippewa County. The Sheldon Fire Department was called to the scene and requested mutual aid for tankers from the Cornell Fire Department. The Sheldon Fire Department was at the scene for about two hours.

A Burglary complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office late Monday morning. A male subject advised that somebody broke into his property at the Northwest corner of County Highway M. Hawkins. The complainant reported they took tools and some other items.

At 5:30 AM this (Tuesday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject advising that she rolled her car on Highway 8 near J&S Supper Club. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. The female driver was the lone occupant and reported no injuries. The vehicle sustained minimal damage to the passenger side. The driver was evaluated by EMS but there was no transport.

There were other slide ins and accidents but no injuries were reported.

Monday morning shortly before 9 AM, Ladysmith High School requested a K-9 search of vehicles and lockers at the Ladysmith High School. According to the report, no illegal drugs were found. The K-9 indicated on four vehicles and two lockers. Cigarettes were found in one vehicle which belonged to an adult.

At 11:15 AM Monday, Ladysmith Police responded to Ace Hardware for an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain and was transported to RCMH. No other information was available.

(Undated) — Most schools in Wisconsin are closed today (Tuesday) due to the ice storm in the Badger State. Madison and Milwaukee schools remain open — but a number of larger districts decided to shut down including Green Bay, Appleton, Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Wausau. Some schools plan to open two hours late this (Tuesday) morning — and U-W Eau Claire is among the schools with that schedule. Wisconsin has been hit with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain since Monday morning. The precipitation is expected to head east by the noon hour.

(Undated) — A winter storm warning continues in central Wisconsin through noon, as part of the large Midwest ice storm that moved into the Badger State on Monday. Lesser advisories are in effect until noon in west central and northeast areas — and they were due to expire at six a-m in the Madison and Milwaukee areas. The state D-O-T says numerous traffic crashes closed major roads during the night — including a pair of jackknifed semitrucks on Highway 49 in Dodge County and Highway 33 in Columbia County — and forecasters warn that icy conditions will remain even after the temperature gets above freezing today (Tuesday), due to the cold ground. Power outages are minimal, considering the icy weather, with only about 280 customers of the state’s five largest utilities out as of 4:30 a-m. Most of the freezing rain, sleet, and snow is due to leave the state by late morning.

Even as the election outcome intensifies America’s abortion debate, a comprehensive new survey finds the annual number of abortions in the U.S has dropped to well under 1 million, the lowest level since 1974.

The report, which counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, was released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights. It is the only entity which strives to count all abortions in the U.S.; the latest federal survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacks data from California, Maryland and New Hampshire.

The total from 2014 represented a drop of 12.5 percent from Guttmacher’s previous survey, which tallied 1.06 million abortions in 2011. The decrease was spread nationwide; in only six states did abortions increase over the three-year span.