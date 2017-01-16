WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-17

In Rusk County news over the past weekend, just before Noon Friday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a fire call on County Highway V. Sheldon. According to the police log, a subject was reportedly engaged in a physical altercation and may be lighting the victims house on fire. Rusk County called the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office advising them that Rusk County has deputies near the county line. Rusk County deputies went to the scene which was in Taylor County. The Sheldon Fire Department and the Sheldon ambulance were advised to go on stand by on Pioneer Road and County Highway V. After an investigation, at about 12:55 PM Friday, 3 subjects were reportedly detained. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene and Rusk County deputies were back into the county.

At about 12:20 AM Saturday, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising there was a truck around back by the garage on College Avenue West, Ladysmith, that is running but can not see anyone around. Ladysmith Police responded to the scene and after an investigation, a City Officer gave a male subject a ride to the LEC for field sobriety. The male subject James P. Kroeplin, was taken into custody for OWI and taken to the Rusk County jail.

A wintry mess will cause icy road conditions at times Monday and into Tuesday. Plan ahead that any travel plans will need extra time and extra space.

Sleet, snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday into Tuesday as this next winter storm impacts the region. The wintry mix arrives earliest in our southern counties expanding northward through the day. By afternoon with high temperatures rising toward the freezing point and above (especially in the Coulee Region) we may also mix in some rain along with the frozen precipitation.

There are several Winter Weather Advisories in effect, all with varying times due to the differing arrival times for the icy mix.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until noon Tuesday for Crawford, Houston, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Winona counties.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from noon Monday until noon Tuesday in Buffalo, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from noon Monday until 6 AM Tuesday for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, and Pierce counties.

A man is dead following an apartment explosion in Rice Lake.

The call came into the Rice Lake Police Department around 11 p.m. Sunday at 1030 S. Main St.

According to Captain Tracy Hom, with the Rice Lake Police Department, they are not releasing any names at this time, but he could confirm that the man killed was born in 1972. Hom says the man called 911 and threatened to blow up his apartment. Hom says the explosion was small, but the rest of the apartment complex caught fire and is a total loss. Investigators say about 14 people are displaced due to the fire, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One officer was injured in the explosion when glass got into his eye.

The incident is still under investigation.

Madison – Governor Scott Walker joins the nation and the people of Wisconsin today in celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He issued the following statement honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his enduring legacy:

It is easy to stand up for what you believe in when that belief is popular or receives strong support from others. It is much more difficult to do so in the face of constant criticism. But, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did just that, refusing to abandon his ideals because, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Today, we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we honor his courage, his determination, his vision, and his commitment to peace. His legacy lives on and our nation is stronger today thanks to his efforts. As we reflect on the tremendous impact he has had on the civil rights movement, let us follow the example of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and stand up for what is right as we make our communities, our state, and our nation a better place to live.