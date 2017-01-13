Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-13-17

(Undated) — Folks in northwest Wisconsin were shivering through one of its coldest mornings of the winter. It was 26 below in Siren at six a-m, and minus 22 in Hayward. Wind chills were as low as 37 below at Cumberland — but in southern Wisconsin, it was a balmy 12 above in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha with wind chills as warm as zero. Parts of the Badger State received as much as one inch of light snow Thursday, but forecasters say it will dry all weekend throughout Wisconsin. It’s supposed to get warmer, with highs reaching the upper teens in the north tomorrow (Saturday) and up to 30 degrees in the far southeast. Freezing rain is possible on Sunday.

Just after 9 PM Thursday night, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies went to an address on Baker Avenue West in search for Dennis G. Wood, 26. According to the report, a County Deputy looked in the front window and saw Dennis Wood sitting on the couch. Wood ignored the knocking at the door until a County deputy knocked on the door with the K-9 unit. He came to the door and was arrested for a case the County was handling. Wood was taken to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:50 PM Thursday, received an anonymous call from a female advising she was heading home East on County Highway J and came upon a vehicle a mile down the road. According to the Police log, the vehicle had crossed the median on the North side of the road and went into the ditch. The passerby advised they had talked to the occupants of the vehicle and they said they were fine and had a friend coming to pull them out. The caller advised she found it odd that the driver was throwing up out the window. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and reported that a logging truck was going to pull the car out of the ditch. The driver had been drinking but cannot exit the vehicle due to being stuck down in the ditch. After the vehicle was removed, The County deputy transported the driver back to the LEC for field sobriety. The driver was arrested for OWI.

This time of year can be especially dangerous for tow truck operators, law enforcement and other emergency responders stopped along highways. T traffic stop, minor crash or slide-off can quickly turn tragic if drivers don’t slow down and pay attention as they approach a traffic incident. The State Patrol’s January Law of the month highlights Wisconsin’s Move Over law which requires drivers to slow down and shift lanes if possible when coming upon emergency response vehicles stopped along a roadway with warning lights flashing. Violations cost $263.

A Minnesota man has been charged in the death of UW-Stout student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.

Hennepin County Jail records show 27-year-old Cullen Osburn, from Minneapolis, was booked on January 12. He’s charged in Dunn County with Felony Murder as a repeater and Aggravated Battery-Intending to Cause Bodily Harm as a repeater.

Alnahdi, an international student from Saudi Arabia, died on Oct. 31. Investigators say he was attacked the previous morning on the 400 block of Main Street East in Menomonie. Autopsy results show Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury. The Menomonie police department and the FBI have been investigating the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Osburn contacted police on Nov. 2, 2016 about the investigation, saying he was scared and willing to fully cooperate. He told police he was involved in the fight, but was adamant the fight wasn’t about race. He did not want to give any other details without an attorney. Osburn told police he would contact them within a few days, but two days later investigators discovered his telephone was disconnected after trying to schedule an interview.

Multiple witnesses, including Osburn’s sister, told investigators the fight between Alnahdi and Osburn broke out at the Toppers on Main Street. While Osburn’s sister didn’t witness the fight, three other witnesses tried to stop the fight. One witness said Osburn punched Alnahdi twice in rapid succession, saying Osburn “two pieced” Alnahdi.

The criminal complaint gave no further details as to Osburn’s arrest, but jail records show he was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. A spokesperson from the the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office later said that the county’s Violent Offender Task Force and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force caught Osburn Thursday night in St. Paul without incident.

(Madison, WI) — A Republican state lawmaker wants to end Wisconsin’s 18-year-old moratorium on new iron mines. Hazelhurst Senator Tom Tiffany recently told Wisconsin Public Radio he would introduce a bill in the new session to eliminate the moratorium. He told reporters he does not know of new mining projects on the horizon — but he says a major condition to end the 1998 moratorium has been satisfied, as the old Flambeau mine near Ladysmith did not leave water pollution for more than one decade after it closed in 1997. Another condition required that a mine operate for ten years without pollution — and while the Ladysmith mine ran for four years, Tiffany says it achieved the major goal of avoiding pollution for a long time after a mine shuts down. A federal judge said the Flambeau mine left minimal copper discharges, but an appeals court struck down that finding in 2013.