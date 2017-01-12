Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-12-17

Wednesday night at about 11 PM, a City Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded to an address on East 3rd Street South Ladysmith for a warrant pickup. Zackary A. Noel, 19, had a valid Rusk County warrant for failing to appear at his court date for charges of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license-cause great bodily harm. According to the report, Noel was located inside the residence and he exited the residence to speak with the officers. Noel advised that he believed that his court date was the 14th and not the 4th of January. He was placed under arrest and brought to the Rusk County jail.

At about 11:40 PM Wednesday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising they were watching a residence on Lakewood BL., Ladysmith, and no one is to be in it. The caller advised that they think a male subject is at the residence. According to the police log, a Rusk County deputy went to the residence. He advised that there were no vehicle there but there was a fire going inside. The County deputy had permission to go into the residence and made contact with a male subject. The Ladysmith ambulance was requested at the scene but the patient did not want to be transported. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody, transported to RCMH for medical clearance and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer at 1 PM Wednesday, responded to the Ladysmith High School on a report of a juvenile student who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, after an investigation, a 15 year old was cited for possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Wisconsin officials have done a lot in recent years to fight the state’s growing problem with heroin. But a new study shows that methamphetamine use has grown so quickly, it’s on par with heroin. The F-B-I and the state Justice Department estimates that meth usage in the Badger State grew by 250-to-300-percent from 2011 through 2015 based on arrests, court cases, drug seizures, and other statistics. A few years ago, the state made people register to buy cold medicines that were often used in homemade meth labs — but these days, the government says Wisconsin’s meth is made in Mexico, and it comes ready made from California or neighboring Minnesota. Officials say meth usage remains the highest in northwest Wisconsin, while expanding south and eastward during the past five years.

(Madison, WI) — Three of every four Wisconsinites will travel somewhere this year, and 55-percent will take two or three vacations mostly between now and September. The figures come from the Triple “A’s” Consumer Pulse survey — which also shows that one of every five Wisconsin travelers will leave the U-S in 2017, mostly to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. Almost 80-percent in the Triple “A’s” nationwide survey expect to visit national parks this year — four of every ten Americans would consider a river cruise for an upcoming trip — and more people seek deeper connections to the places and people they see at their destinations. The high travel expectations come despite higher gas prices. The Wisconsin Triple “A” reports an average price of two dollars and 35 cents per gallon today (Thursday) for regular unleaded — almost 40 cents more than this time last year.