WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-9-17

(Madison, WI) — A poll commissioned by Wisconsin’s largest business group shows that people are split on the need for a gasoline tax increase. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says 49-percent of the 506 voters surveyed last month favored raising the gas tax for new and improved roads — and 48-percent opposed it, well within the poll’s margin of error of four-point-five-percent either way. W-M-C president Kurt Bauer said on Sunday’s statewide T-V show “Upfront with Mike Gousha (goo shay’)” that the business group sees the need for a five cent per gallon gas tax hike in order to keep servicing what he calls the state’s three economic sectors — manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. The poll also showed that 35-percent believe the economy will improve in the New Year, up from just 13-percent one year ago.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday night at about 9:30, a Ladysmith Officer went to a residence on Sabin Avenue East in Ladysmith foe a warrant pick up. The Officer made contact with Shane C. Reeves, 22, and advised that he had a warrant for his arrest for operating while revoked 4th offense. Reeves was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 12:50 AM Saturday advising a female came to their house and advised that her house was on fire on Railroad Avenue, Bruce. No one was reportedly in the house at this time. She advised the fire was in the oven. The Bruce Fire Department, Rusk County deputies and the Bruce ambulance responded to the call. According to the police log, a Rusk County deputy had the female in his vehicle and they are trying to locate her house. The deputy advised the fire was in the oven and there were mental issues with the female. After an investigation, the female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning at about 9:25, a 911 call from a female advised that the car in front of her stopped in front of her in the middle of the road and she ran into the back of him on South Doughty Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the male subject got out of his car and started yelling at her. According to the report, she was scared so she took off slowly down the road.. Rusk County received a 911 call shortly there after from the male subject reporting that his vehicle was just rear ended by another car with a female driver. The male subject advised that his back hurt a little bit but he refused an ambulance. The County reported conflicting statements from both drivers. The female driver was cited for following too closely.

The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a call at about 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon. They responded to a skidsteer on fire at a location on County Highway G, Ladysmith. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at about 4:15 PM Sunday on Highway 73, Glen Flora of a vehicle due to the R/O showing suspended. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for a warrant out of Eau Claire County and cited for Operating while suspended.