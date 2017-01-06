Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-6-17

Thursday afternoon at 2:15, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a subject advising that there shed was on fire and the shed is attached to their house located on Peterson Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the Bruce Fire Department along with tankers and manpower from the Ladysmith Fire Department and tankers from the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. The Ladysmith ambulance also responded to the scene. The Bruce firemen were on the scene for about 3 hours. No other information was available.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Cody Kohls once again appeared with his attorney – Rich White – and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, as Eau Claire County district attorney Gary King submitted his office’s criminal complaint detailing the events tied to the death of 50-year-old Edward Kohls.

Cody Kohls was charged with three counts, including first degree reckless homicide. This is a Class B felony, which has a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison. He is also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery as well as strangulation and suffocation.

The complaint states Cody Kohls told authorities he and his father got into an argument the night of December 27th at their home in the Falls City mobile home park near Fall Creek, which then turned physical.

He claims his father tried to punch him several times, and that Cody eventually put him in a choke hold for 15 to 20 seconds.

When his father stopped moving, he says he initially thought his father was “faking”, but eventually called 9-1-1 and began CPR.

On January 9th, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all. On January 9th of each year we will call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement. Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on January 9th, to show their support. If you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

This year marks a very big year for the Flambeau community and surrounding areas. The 10th Annual Cancer Relief Benefit of the School District of Flambeau will be held on Friday, January 20th during the double-header basketball games. This year’s funds raised will be donated to the Women With Courage Foundation of Rusk County and Joshua’s Camp of Eau Claire. Over the past 9 years, over $85,000 has been raised and donated to various local organizations through this benefit. The school’s goal for the 10th year is to break the $100,000 mark. Meeting this goal is very feasible, with the help and support of many volunteers and our community. There will be many raffles, a silent auction, and pie auction during Friday night’s event. Everyone is also welcome to join us for the free-will donation chili feed on Friday evening.

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says the State of the State address he’ll deliver on Tuesday will focus on workforce development as the state’s top priority. The Republican Walker gave a preview to the state Bankers Association in Madison on Thursday — and he said kids as young as six should start being prepared for work. The governor says that if Wisconsin can improve its workforce, it will improve its “economic vitality” and prosperity. Walker also says the state must make sure veterans can get jobs, especially as they return from deployments — and those with mental disabilities should get workforce training. Walker also promised to include new ways to help departing prisoners get jobs, when he submits his next two year budget to the Legislature in February.

(Undated) — Wisconsin’s largest health groups praise Governor Scott Walker’s call for a special legislative session on fighting opioid and heroin addictions. The state has approved a number of bills in the past two sessions from Marinette Representative John Nygren, whose daughter struggled with heroin — and Nygren was part of a task force whose proposals Walker touted Thursday in Weston, Green Bay, Chippewa Falls, and Madison. In executive orders, the Republican Walker told state departments to apply for seven-point-six-million dollars in federal funds each year to fight the addictions, improve treatments of drug abusers for prisoners, guard against excess prescriptions at vets’ homes, and check insurance coverage for opioid treatment. Some of the new bills would let the U-W start a charter high school for addiction recovery, and give certain people legal immunity. The Wisconsin Hospital Association says the plan includes some of its own proposals, and the State Medical Society calls the plan “ambitious.”

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s year to year cheese production has risen for the 26th month in a row. According to the state Ag Statistics Service, Wisconsin cheese factories made almost 266-million pounds in November — an increase of three-point-eight-percent from the same month in 2015. The Badger State produced six-thousand fewer pounds than in October of last year, but that month had one more day than November. Wisconsin made almost eight-percent more Italian cheeses, while the Cheddar and mozzarella outputs rose close to two-and-one-half-percent each. Nationally, November’s cheese output rose two-point-seven percent from the year before, totaling about one-billion pounds.



