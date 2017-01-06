Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-5-17

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has called a special legislative session to pass a package of bills designed to curb heroin and opioid abuse.

Walker announced the call on Thursday. He said in a news release he wants lawmakers to take up bills that would grant legal immunity to people following an overdose; call on the University of Wisconsin System starting a recovery school; allocating money for the rural hospital graduate medical training program, more state drug agents and a consultation service to connect medical professionals with addiction medicine specialists.

The Legislature is already in session but a special session order allows lawmakers to operate under different rules that make passing bills easier. The governor also typically uses a special session call to draw attention to issues.

Wednesday afternoon at about 2 PM the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Theft complaint. According to the police log, a call from a male subject advised that he witnessed a male and female in his store the Northwoods Convenience Store in Hawkins, take merchandise to the back of the store and they were unable to find any of the items on the shelves when they left. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy requested to have a Price County deputy meet at the county line on Highway 8. The suspects believes to be residing in Price County. Just after 5 PM Wednesday, the Rusk County deputy advised he was En route to the Rusk County jail with one male and one female who were in custody from a residence on Highway 8 in Price County.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 4 PM Wednesday from a male subject advising that he was snowmobiling on Trail 14 alternate on the South end of McCan Lake by a marshy area. According to the report, his sled went through the ice but he is out of the water. According to the report, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advised that they have a deputy out with the operator. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office handles the case.

Thorp (WQOW) – On Thursday, the City of Thorp wrote on its Facebook page that Thorp Public Schools will be closed due to a water main break.

The city said crews have been on scene evaluating the situation. The city said the water main break is near the intersection of South Clark Street and East Krych Street, which will cause the school to be without water “for an undetermined length of time”.

The school district said school will resume Friday as scheduled. City crews are urging drivers to avoid the area to allow them to make the necessary repairs.

Spring Green (WQOW) — A top Wisconsin lawmaker wants to help the roughly 70 percent of Wisconsin school districts with declining enrollment get more money, but to do that the state legislature would have to replace a nearly 25 year-old funding formula.

Nowhere is a solution needed more than in the River Valley School District.

“Looking at the grades, the slice of grades between Kindergarten and 5th grade, we’re serving approximately 120 less students today than than we were a year ago,” explains River Valley Superintendent Tom Wermuth.

As a result, the district will close two of its four elementary schools in the next few years.

Declining enrollment is a trend that’s hitting rural districts across the state, which is a problem when it comes to funding programs for those students who remain.

“Our entire school aid formula is based on the idea of per pupil funding – which says that the more pupils you have the more money you get, the less pupils you have the less money you get,” explained State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington).

“The difficulty is trying to maintain the quality programs that districts have spent years building in a situation where you don’t have as much funding to do so,” said Wermuth. Some districts – primarily in suburban areas of the state – are thriving with the current formula. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said he sees the inequities within his own Senate district. “It’s a good example of one size does not fit all when it comes to this discussion,” said Sen. Fitzgerald.

That’s why Speaker Vos wants to spend part of the new legislative session trying to find a more equitable form of funding.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. companies reported a modest gain of 153,000 jobs last month, all in service industries such as retail and health care, according to a private survey.

Payroll provider ADP says hotels and restaurants added 18,000 jobs in December, while higher-paying professional services, such as engineering, added 24,000. Manufacturers lost 9,000 jobs and construction firms shed 2,000.

Businesses added 215,000 jobs in November, the strongest showing since June.

The report points to ongoing, if moderate, job growth. Hiring averaged 174,000 jobs a month in 2016, according to ADP, down from an average of 209,000 in 2015.

The ADP data cover only private businesses and often diverge from official figures. Economists forecast that the government’s jobs report, being released Friday, will show a gain of 173,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season is rolling over into the new year for department stores, with bad news from Macy’s and Kohl’s dragging down the entire sector.

Both reported falling sales at established stores during the crucial holiday season late Wednesday and shares are under heavy pressure in early trading Thursday.

Macy’s Inc., Kohl’s Corp., J.C. Penney Co., Target Corp., Sears Holdings Corp. and others are all attempting to navigate a new retail landscape in which the magnetic north is Amazon.com.

At stores like Macy’s, that is leading to some drastic actions. It said this week that it would cut more than 10,000 jobs, on top of plans to close 68 stores.

Shares of all department stores are declining after Macy’s and Kohl’s trimmed their expectations for the year.