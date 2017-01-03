Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-4-17

(Undated) — As predicted, Wisconsin is back in the deep freeze. Much of the northern half of the state was below zero as of six a-m, while the south was on the plus side. Readings were as cold as seven below in Superior, Ashland, Hayward and Phillips — and as warm as ten above in Kenosha and Racine while wind chills were generally in the minus 20s in the north and the minus teens in the south. There are no wind chill warnings or advisories posted, but forecasters say the wind chills could drop to minus 30 at times between now and early Sunday. A lake effect snow advisory is in effect in northern Iron County along Lake Superior until six tonight (Wednesday), with 3-6 inches in the forecast — but otherwise, it will stay dry throughout the Badger State at least through Sunday.

At about 9:10 this (Wednesday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising that a vehicle just went into their yard located on County Line Road, Chetek. The vehicle was occupied with two people and there reportedly were no injuries. Barron County deputies were on the scene and there were no injuries. No other information was available.

WQOW – Charges were filed on Tuesday against an area man accused of having sexual contact with a child. Daniel Brunner, from Cornell, is accused of having sexual contact with a teenager, who functions at the level of a nine-year old. The girl told investigators the assaults happened repeatedly. Brunner denied the incidents.

MADISON – State Representative James Edming (R-Glen Flora) was sworn in as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly today for the 2017-2018 legislative session. Edming was elected by the people of the 87th Assembly District to his second term this past November.

“I am humbled by the trust the citizens of the 87th Assembly District have placed in me to continue to serve as their voice Wisconsin State Assembly,” said Rep. Edming. “I am honored to continue working on their behalf.”

This session Rep. Edming will continue to serve as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Committee on Small Business Development as well as a member of the Committees on Environment and Forestry, Health, Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage, and Veterans and Military Affairs. He will also serve as a member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture this session.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve as the Vice-Chair of the Small Business Development Committee,” said Rep. Edming. “As a small business owner, I understand what it takes for a small business to succeed. I will use this knowledge to help craft policy that will improve the business climate in our state.”

Rep. Edming is a part of a historic 64 member Republican majority, the largest in 60 years.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The number of Wisconsin residents signing up for federal health plans has been about 50,000 less than last year although there is still a month to go.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that federal data show nearly 173,800 people have signed up in Wisconsin as of Dec. 19, including more than 67,800 in Milwaukee County. The deadline for coverage to begin is Jan 1. More than 224,200 people in Wisconsin had bought health plans on the marketplace at the end of the last open-enrollment period. President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican leadership in Congress are vowing to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But they have not said what might replace it.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties. Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Wednesday he expected them to be submitted within two weeks. He says each will be about $180,000.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s campaign raised money to fund Wisconsin’s recount and paid $3.5 million upfront for the effort.

Stein said Tuesday the expected refund of at least $1 million could go to her new voting rights organization Count My Vote if that is how donors vote to use it.