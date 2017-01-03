WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-3-17

(Madison, WI) — The deadline for state and local candidates to get on the ballot for the spring elections is five p-m today (Tuesday) — and a member of the State Supreme Court’s conservative wing may be unopposed. The Elections Commission says no challengers have registered for the seat held by Annette Ziegler, who’s seeking a second ten year term on the state’s highest court. If a candidate emerges now, that person would have to register with the elections panel and get two-thousand valid petition signatures from legal Wisconsin residents by five o’clock. Meanwhile, state Superintendent Tony Evers could have up to five challengers this spring — Lowell Holtz, Remberto Gomez, John Humphries, Jeffrey Holmes, and Rick Melcher. If more than two get on the ballot, a primary would take place February 21st to narrow the field to two for the general election on April fourth.

In Rusk County news over the long New Years Holiday weekend, late Thursday morning, Ladysmith Police investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Menasha Ave East, Ladysmith. According to the Police log, a female subject reported that someone was removing items from her house. A City Officer thought he saw a group of people there that didn’t belong. People were there before and haven’t let others in. The case is under investigation.

Friday afternoon at about 5:40, a female subject reported to Rusk County authorities that another female subject was being disorderly at a residence on County Highway VV, Sheldon, and she is reportedly not supposed to be there. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy took the female into custody and transported her to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a call just after 5 PM Saturday from a male subject reporting that it appears someone broke the door to his residence on Flambeau Drive, Tony. The complainant wanted reported for information only at this time as nothing was reported taken.

At about 11:30 PM Saturday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male subject advising that his wife was out of control at a residence on West 2nd Street North, Ladysmith. According to the Police logs, The Rusk County dispatcher could hear a female screaming and yelling in the background. The caller advised his wife had a knife and while talking to him he advised that she dropped the knife onto the floor. Ladysmith Police, Rusk County deputies and a Wisconsin State Patrol Officer responded to the scene. The Ladysmith ambulance was also called to the scene but there was no transport. After an investigation, Lawrence H. Johns, 62 was arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Early New Years morning just after 3 AM, a City Officer observed a vehicle a the 211 Club in Ladysmith that was known to be driven by Charles T. Downey, 38. It was known that Downey was on bond from Jackson County and the bond specified that Downey not consume alcohol. The Officer did a walk through of the bar and upon exiting a group of people advised that a man had ran from the back door of the bar and went around the corner onto West 2nd Street. The Officer located Downey in the ally and he was detained. Downey was arrested on the bond and brought to the Rusk County jail for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Shortly after 9 AM Sunday morning, a City Officer met with a man in the Lobby of the LEC. The 37 year old male advised that he was hit numerous times with multiple objects by his live-in boyfriend, Larry Lee Kauffman, 27. The complainant was transported via ambulance to RCMH for treatment to his numerous injuries. Kauffman was located at his residence and was taken into custody. Kauffman admitted that he struck the victim with a wooden sign and hit him in the head with a tape measure. Kauffman is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for two counts of False Imprisonment, three counts of Domestic Related Misdemeanor Battery and one count of Domestic Related Disorderly.

Just after 10 AM Sunday a Rusk County deputy observed a vehicle on West 6th Street at Miner Avenue and the vehicle turned into the ambulance garage. The Rusk County deputy turned around and found the vehicle parked and a male subject walking away. The subject admitted he was driving on a suspended license. After an investigation, the subject was arrested for OWI 1st Offense. A Probation hold was also placed on the driver.

Also Sunday morning, while on patrol, a City Officer observed Ryan C. Geissler, 35, in the parking lot of Gordy’s County Market and knew him to have an active Ladysmith Warrant. Geissler was arrested for the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 6:40 PM Sunday, a female subject advised of a one vehicle roll over accident on County Highway G near the Curve Inn bar. The driver was reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around. The Ladysmith Ambulance was on the scene but there was no transport. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch just before 7 PM Sunday, received a 911 call from a male subject advising that another male subject pushed him and then punched his vehicle at a location on Poplar Road, Tony. After an investigation, Allen Lang smashed out the windshield on his truck that he loaned to another subject. Lang met with a Rusk County deputy at the LEC and Lang was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

At about 11:45 PM Sunday night, a female subject advised they had a fire in a basket of clothes at a residence on Wilder Road, Bruce. They reportedly got the fire out and put the basket outside, but the house was still full of smoke. The Bruce Fire Department and the Bruce ambulance responded to the scene. The ambulance was called for a subject who has asthma. There was no transport and the Bruce firemen were on the scene for about 40 minutes.