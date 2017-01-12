Michael “MITCH” Oleskow, 91, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11th at his home in Weyerhaeuser. He is survived by 6 children, Debbie, Judy and Jim, all of Phoenix, Susan Richter of Oconomowoc, Tom of Weyerhaeuser, Jerry of Chetek, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mitch Oleskow will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at 11 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. The Oleskow Family will receive friends after 4 PM on Monday at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and also at the Church on Tuesday for an hour prior to service time.