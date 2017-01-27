mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Margaret E. “Marge” Justus

Margaret E. “Marge” Justus, 96, of Holcombe, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25th, at The Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by 4 children, Ron of Onalaska, Joy Hopke of Woodbury, MN., Jim Justus of Holcombe and Linda Bachar of Ladysmith.  8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mildred Olson of Spooner and Beverly Depke of Eau Claire, 1 brother in law, Harry Justus of Bainbridge, GA., 1 sister in law, Ruth Justus of Ladysmith, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Services for Marge Justus will be held on Monday, Jan. 30th at 11 AM at The Holcombe United Methodist Church with Rev. Jason Kim officiating.  Burial will be in The Cornell Cemetery.  The Justus Family will receive firends after 5 PM on Sunday at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also at the Church on Monday from 10 AM until service time.  In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials in the name of Margaret E. Justus are requested for The Holcombe United Methodist Church.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Margaret E. “Marge” Justus January 27, 2017
    Margaret E. “Marge” Justus, 96, of Holcombe, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25th, at The Ladysmith Care Community.  She is survived by 4 children, Ron of Onalaska, Joy Hopke of Woodbury, MN., Jim Justus of Holcombe and Linda Bachar of Ladysmith.  8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mildred Olson of Spooner and Beverly Depke of […]
  • Rusk County News January 27, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-27-17 Just before 7 AM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject advising he rolled his truck at a location on County Highway P, Ladysmith. According to the report, the subject advised he had no injuries and was out of the vehicle. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Freeman, Butler to Have Cleat-off Before Super Bowl January 27, 2017
    Devonta Freeman and Malcolm Butler are opening competition before they even meet in the Super Bowl, a cleat-off
  • Melvin Gordon says San Diego fans will embrace Chargers again January 27, 2017
    ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chargers Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon has an interesting perspective on the team's move from San Diego to Los Angeles. "I don't think we're going to lose everyone in San Diego," Gordon told ESPN Friday. "I really don't think of it like that. I just think of it as we're on […]
  • After missing out last season, Connor McDavid (sort of) excited to make All-Star Game debut January 27, 2017
    ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mere days before he was to lead the Pacific Division team as captain at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was preoccupied. Preoccupied, that is, with the two pivotal divisional games before the All-Star Game. But when pressed, McDavid was excited about his upcoming All-Star debut. Given […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.