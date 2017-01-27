Margaret E. “Marge” Justus, 96, of Holcombe, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25th, at The Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 4 children, Ron of Onalaska, Joy Hopke of Woodbury, MN., Jim Justus of Holcombe and Linda Bachar of Ladysmith. 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mildred Olson of Spooner and Beverly Depke of Eau Claire, 1 brother in law, Harry Justus of Bainbridge, GA., 1 sister in law, Ruth Justus of Ladysmith, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Services for Marge Justus will be held on Monday, Jan. 30th at 11 AM at The Holcombe United Methodist Church with Rev. Jason Kim officiating. Burial will be in The Cornell Cemetery. The Justus Family will receive firends after 5 PM on Sunday at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also at the Church on Monday from 10 AM until service time. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials in the name of Margaret E. Justus are requested for The Holcombe United Methodist Church.