Madison K. Sidenbender, 91, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Jan. 14th, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 4 sons, Max of Aurora, Ill., Donald and Reid both of Kennan and Steve of Jim Falls. 2 daughters, Judy Swenson of Catawba, Janet Johnson of Shaffer, MN., 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The Sidenbender Family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Military Burial Rites will be provided by the Hawkins American Legion Post 174.