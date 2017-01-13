Lillian E. Galetka
Lillian E. Galetka, 85, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10th in Chicago Ridge, Ill. She is survived by a daughter Alice Marie Sperlak, 4 sisters in law and a brother in law, Lillian Bucz, Evelyn Galetka, Tillie Galetka, Dorothy Dusing and Larry Galetka.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lillian Galetka will be held on Monday, Jan. 16th at 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. The Galetka Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith after 5 PM. There will be a scripture Service at 7 PM.
