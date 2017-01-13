mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Lillian E. Galetka

Lillian E. Galetka, 85, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10th in Chicago Ridge, Ill.  She is survived by a daughter Alice Marie Sperlak, 4 sisters in law and a brother in law, Lillian Bucz, Evelyn Galetka, Tillie Galetka, Dorothy Dusing and Larry Galetka.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lillian Galetka will be held on Monday, Jan. 16th at 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating.  Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.  The Galetka Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith after 5 PM.  There will be a scripture Service at 7 PM.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-13 January 13, 2017
    >>Badger Men Dominate In Home Rout Of Ohio State (Madison, WI)  —  The Wisconsin men’s basketball team jumps out to an 18 point halftime lead and rolls to an 89-66 home rout of Ohio State on Thursday night. The 18th ranked Badgers led by double digits midway through the first half, and the Buckeyes never […]
  • Michael “MITCH” Oleskow January 12, 2017
    Michael “MITCH” Oleskow, 91, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11th at his home in Weyerhaeuser.  He is survived by 6 children, Debbie, Judy and Jim, all of Phoenix, Susan Richter of Oconomowoc, Tom of Weyerhaeuser, Jerry of Chetek, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mitch Oleskow will be held on Tuesday, […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Steelers: Joey Porter to be with coaching staff vs. Chiefs January 13, 2017
    PITTSBURGH --? Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is returning to the team a day after his assault charges from an alleged altercation at a Pittsburgh bar Sunday night were dropped. Porter, the Steelers' outside linebackers coach, spent four days on team-administered leave but will be part of the coaching staff for the divisional playoff game […]
  • Carl Edwards gets emotional when subject of being good person broached January 13, 2017
    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- It took 24 minutes to finally see some emotion from Carl Edwards. OK, actually it took 15 years and 24 minutes. He waited until just before he walked out the door. Since Edwards made his NASCAR national series debut in June 2002, he has managed to walk an impressive tightrope between being […]
  • Outside of annual NBA event, Brits slow to embrace basketball January 13, 2017
    LONDON -- The NBA is in old London town again this week, and for the British basketball community that is always a delight. For six years now, the annual New Year treat of seeing two stateside giants duking and dunking amid the razzmatazz that goes hand-in-hand with star-spangled pro ball has become a January sporting […]
RSS ABC NEWS
