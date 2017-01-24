Knute Rands
Knute Rands, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Jan. 22nd at The Rusk County Memorial Hospital. he is survived by his wife Esther and 3 children, Susan Ley of Richmond, VA., Mary Geiser of Brookfield and Bill of Ladysmith, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Knute Rands will be held on Friday, Jan. 27th at 11 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. The Rands Family will receive friends on Thursday after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time. The Ladysmith Veteran’s Association will provide a Military Burial Salute on Friday following the service. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorial in the Name of Knute Rands are requested for Safe Hunters of Tommorrow – SHOT Program of Rusk County.
