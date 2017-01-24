mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Knute Rands

Knute Rands, 93, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, Jan. 22nd at The Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  he is survived by his wife Esther and 3 children, Susan Ley of Richmond, VA., Mary Geiser of Brookfield and Bill of Ladysmith, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Knute Rands will be held on Friday, Jan. 27th at 11 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating.  The Rands Family will receive friends on Thursday after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time.  The Ladysmith Veteran’s Association will provide a Military Burial Salute on Friday following the service. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorial in the Name of Knute Rands are requested for Safe Hunters of Tommorrow – SHOT Program of Rusk County.

  • Wisconsin Sports 1-24 January 24, 2017
    >>Bucks Upset Houston, End Five Game Losing Streak (Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Milwaukee Bucks have ended a five game losing streak with a 127-114 home upset of the Houston Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Jabari Parker added 28 with an aggressive first half following his first quarter benching Saturday night for reportedly leaking […]
  • Former Wild goalie Josh Harding is helping Hurricanes winger Bryan Bickell navigate life with MS January 24, 2017
    The rink where? Josh Harding?now works is five minutes from?his house in Edina, Minnesota. A road trip now means a drive to a different local high school. Every day includes lots of quality time with his 3-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son. Even over the phone, you can sense that Harding is at peace with the […]
  • Will Anaheim Ducks or Columbus Blue Jackets leverage their depth before the trade deadline? January 24, 2017
    The Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks are two teams that certainly intrigue me ahead of the March 1 trade deadline. The Blue Jackets have energized their loyal fan base with a dominant first half of the season, and I wonder what else they could possibly add to a team that already has the goods […]
  • Mel Kiper's 2016 All-Rookie team January 24, 2017
    The regular season is over, and it's time for my 2016 All-Rookie team. Several positions stayed the same as my midseason team, but there are a few big changes. I'm also including my picks for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Here we go: Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Let's […]
