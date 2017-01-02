Harriet L. Kovacevich, 96 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. She is survived by 6 children, Douglas, Dennis, Julianne Smith, Kathryn Christianson, Barbara Shimanski and Peter. 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Harriet’s family will celebrate her life in the Summer of 2017 in her beloved Blue Hills. Memorials in her name are requested for The Ladysmith Care Community Resident Activity Fund for the Bird Aviary. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.