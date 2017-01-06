Gertrude Gordon died on Friday, January 6th at her home in Kenosha. She is survived by 4 children, Michael, Kim and Shelly Roe, all of Kenosha, Patricia Amaya of Racine. 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, 3 sisters, Helen Stankowski, Carol Stankowski and Florence.

Funeral services for Gertrude Gordon will be held on Wednesday, January 11th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. The Gordon Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday after 4 PM and also on Wednesday for an hour prior to services.