Edward L. Falstad

Edward L. Falstad, 95, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Jan. 20th at Lake Manor in Ladysmith.  He is survived by 3 nephews, 1 niece and their families as well as many friends.

A Memorial Service for Ed will be held on Friday, Jan. 27th in the Cameo Room of the Ladysmith Care Community at 1 PM with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  At 1:30 PM with Honors Service provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.  Following this friends are welcome to reminice until 3 PM.  A private Burial Service will be held in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials in the name of Edward L. Falstad may be sent to the Ladysmith High School Scholarship Program.

Nash-jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

