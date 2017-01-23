Edward L. Falstad, 95, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Jan. 20th at Lake Manor in Ladysmith. He is survived by 3 nephews, 1 niece and their families as well as many friends.

A Memorial Service for Ed will be held on Friday, Jan. 27th in the Cameo Room of the Ladysmith Care Community at 1 PM with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. At 1:30 PM with Honors Service provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Following this friends are welcome to reminice until 3 PM. A private Burial Service will be held in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials in the name of Edward L. Falstad may be sent to the Ladysmith High School Scholarship Program.

Nash-jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.