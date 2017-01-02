mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Charles L. Cole

Charles L. Cole, 84, died on Thursday, Dec. 29th at his home in Bruce.  He is survived by 4 daughters, Betty Servis of Lake Villa, IL., Mickey Byrne of Ladysmith, Patty Irish of Ladysmith and Mary Bentz of Necedah. 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, 1 brother George and a sister Margaret Hill, both of Exland, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Charles Cole will be held on Monday, Jan. 9th, at 11 AM at The Living Waters Assembly of God Church at Imalone with Truman Stricklen officiating.  The Cole Family will receive friends at the Church for an hour prior to services.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.

RSS ABC NEWS
