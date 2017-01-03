Benjamine W. Zeman, 37, of Glen Flora died on Monday, Jan. 3rd, at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by, his parents, Wilfred and Judy Zeman of Glen Flora. 2 daughters, Summer Zeman of Ladysmith and Trinity Zeman of Auburndale, 2 sisters, Pamela Olson of DePere and Amanda Guthman of Cameron, 3 brothers, Kenneth of Park Falls, Jeffrey of Silver Springs, MD., and Kevin of Ladysmith. His Fiance, Teresa Woods of Ladysmith and her children, Keili, Ali and Zach.

Funeral services for Benjamin Zeman will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, Jan. 6th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Benjamin’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home.